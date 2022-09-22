English
    Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones for Rs 3K cr national highway projects in Andhra Pradesh

    The national highway projects, once completed, will provide greenfield road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ port, fishing harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port.

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stones for highway projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

    The national highway projects, once completed, will provide greenfield road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ, SEZ port, fishing harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port. This will enable hassle-free the export of rice, sea food, oil meals, iron ore, bio-fuel and granite, among others, through the Kakinada Port.

    The road transport and highways minister said the projects include construction of five flyovers. This would provide smooth and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram. Special safety features will be ensured for the rectification of blackspots.

    The other three projects include four-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram and Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of two-lane with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru.
    Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #highway projects #Nitin Gadkari
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 08:03 pm
