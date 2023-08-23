NITI Aayog member Chand expects India’s agriculture sector growth at over 3% in FY24

According to the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate released on May 31, India’s farm sector growth for the previous financial year is seen at 4 percent compared to 3.5 percent in 2021-22.

India’s farm sector is likely to grow more than 3 percent in the current financial year given that there have been no immediate shocks so far, including from monsoon, NITI Aayog member and agricultural economist Ramesh Chand told Moneycontrol.

“Overall, the agriculture growth story is intact,” Chand said in an interview on August 16. He added that there are no immediate risks to farm output considering the country has received normal levels of rainfall barring August, net sown area for the kharif season is more than last year so far, there are no reports of any adverse impact on output of livestock till now, and water levels in reservoirs is currently more than 7 percent compared to the 10-year average.

According to the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate released on May 31, India’s farm sector growth for the previous financial year is seen at 4 percent compared to 3.5 percent in 2021-22. The Economic Survey for 2022-23 pointed out that India’s agricultural sector has been witnessing an average annual growth rate of 4.6 percent over the last six years.

Also read: Sowing of pulses continues to lag, but not to worry, says govt

The latest data however reveals that there could be cause for concern over farm output. While sowing for paddy, coarse cereals, sugarcane and oilseeds have been on track, pulses continued to witness a lag with most regions of the country facing below-normal rainfall. In the case of rice, though sowing picked up recently, planting has been delayed in West Bengal due to deficit rainfall. And, though key reservoirs stood at 62 percent of their total capacity as on August 17, higher than last week’s 60 percent, the level was lower than in the corresponding period last year.

On July 31, the India Meteorological Department said that India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall in August. Currently, weak El Nino conditions prevail over the equatorial Pacific region and the latest models indicate that these conditions are likely to intensify further and continue up to early next year.

Notwithstanding the vagaries of the weather, Chand said that so far there are no “serious shocks” that can take growth down and the pricing environment is encouraging for farmers apart from a few pockets in Punjab and Haryana.

Also read: Government steps up firefight against soaring food inflation

In its monthly economic report for July 2023, the finance ministry said that price pressure in food items is expected to be transitory, as evident in the steady performance of the agriculture sector, along with fresh arrivals in the market. The report released on August 22 added that the agricultural sector is picking up momentum with significant advancement in the monsoon and kharif sowing.

The government has been taking a series of measures to rein in domestic food prices and to ensure sufficient availability of essential commodities like slashing retail prices for particular stocks of tomatoes via agencies, implementing a ban on export of a certain category of rice, selling wheat under the open market sale scheme to bring down prices of essential commodities, and imposing a 40 percent duty on export of onions.