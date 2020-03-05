NITI Aayog, CCI not in favour of fixing floor price for telcos: Report

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) and NITI Aayog have opposed the idea of a floor tariff for voice and data services, The Economic Times reported.

In a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), NITI Aayog said that setting a base price will discourage competition.

"The proposed minimum floor price is likely to disincentivise competition on cost efficiency, price, and quality parameters, and deter new entries and innovation," the letter dated February 28 stated.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Struggling to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, telecom companies have urged the government to set a floor tariff on data services by April 1, some - including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Infocomm opposed a price cap, the paper noted.

While Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are of the view that the cost of services should determine floor tariff. Reliance Jio has backed calculation of floor price based on realised revenue from data services, it added.

Both the CCI and NITI Aayog have recommended policy reforms, instead of floor tariff, to help the stressed industry.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.