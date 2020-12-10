Nita and Mukesh Ambani become grandparents for the first time

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

Shloka and Akash Ambani have become parents of a baby boy, the Ambani family spokesperson said on December 10.

Akash Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the statement said.

Akash Ambani, who is a director at Jio, married Shloka Mehta in 2019.

