Nita and Mukesh Ambani become grandparents for the first time

Reliance Industries﻿ (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka became parents of a baby boy on December 10.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:14 PM IST
Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

 
 
Shloka and Akash Ambani have become parents of a baby boy, the Ambani family spokesperson said on December 10.

Akash Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the statement said.

Akash Ambani, who is a director at Jio, married Shloka Mehta in 2019.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
TAGS: #Akash Ambani #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani #Nita Ambani #Reliance Industries #stocks
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:24 pm

