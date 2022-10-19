Nisus Finance to invest Rs 1,400 crore in Indian residential sector; to foray into Kolkata, Chennai

Nisus Finance’s managing director and CEO Amit Goenka

Mumbai-based fund manager Nisus Finance is looking to deploy nearly Rs 1,400 crore in residential projects across India over the next two years. Additionally, the company plans to foray into Kolkata and Chennai.

Nisus Finance’s managing director and CEO Amit Goenka told Moneycontrol, "We have currently deployed nearly Rs 300 crore and are in the process of closing nearly Rs 200 crore of new transactions over the next six weeks. Additionally, we are working on a pipeline of nearly Rs 600 crore."

The funds will be deployed in three major segments, newer residential projects, delayed or stuck projects and plotted development.

Goenka said, "The market demand for capital in the residential space given the buoyant demand and decadal high growth of large players is nearly Rs 1 lakh crore a year. The supply of capital is just about 40 percent of that. Hence, we are addressing less than 2 percent of the capital demand through a very curated, risk mitigated and diversified portfolio."

The funds, meant for middle-income and lower higher-income group projects, will be deployed in key micro markets of the six major metros, including Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, with major allocations towards Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company is also looking for investment opportunities in Kolkata, Raipur, and Baroda.

For Bengaluru, Goenka said, "We are looking at opportunities like in plotted development -- a lot of large layouts and plots have been coming our way, from completion of land aggregation to approval and development of infrastructure."

Earlier, Nisus Finance and real estate company BCD Group, its joint venture partner, had identified five million square feet of stressed residential assets with a value of about Rs 1,000 crore across Bengaluru.

Deals in pipeline

Of the Rs 600 crore deals in the pipeline, the company expects nearly 50 percent of that to close within six months. These investments are spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and NCR.

However, Goenka added he expects the largest share to be in Bengaluru given the huge opportunities, strong demand and growth in the city. "Stuck projects with signifying underlying value are important for us. Almost, Rs 400-500 crore will go to Bengaluru for this segment. We are particularly looking at developers who got into insolvency and the project got stuck due to a lack of capital," Goenka said.

"We have also created significant operating capabilities at the project level to accelerate the development and exits of such projects," he added.

Investment in stuck/special projects

Goenka said, "Our special situations fund, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund -1 (RESO-1), has a target corpus of Rs 700 crore including the green shoe. Along with co-investment commitments of Rs 500 crore the fund aims to deploy and manage nearly Rs 1,200 crore. About Rs 200 crore of warehoused transactions will move to RESO-1. Also, a part of the Rs 300 crore of deal closures that are underway will move to RESO-1. Hence, we will commence the operations of RESO-1 with nearly Rs 300-400 crore of ready investments."

Goenka said that Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) can invest in an array of securities like equity, convertible debt and non-convertible debentures to suit the project cash flows and returns.

Driving commercial demand

The company is looking at a new fund pool for the purchase of commercial assets of nearly Rs 300 crore.

"The objective would be to enter at a deep discount on a minimum rental and revenue share model with co-working operators and generate nearly 15-17 percent IRR (internal rate of return) on an unlevered portfolio. From a commercial space absorption, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR and Mumbai are the largest occupiers in the market. Especially co-working is prominent in Mumbai and Bengaluru," Goenka added.

Other greenfield investments

Currently, Nisus Finance is exploring further opportunities in discounted assets with strong developer counterparties for greenfield and early-stage projects such as plotted developments, small gated communities and low-rise mid-income developments.

"We have so far seen great success across three transactions in Mumbai and Bengaluru and have built a strong pipeline in the two cities. Pune and Hyderabad are also under review as potential markets," Goenka said.