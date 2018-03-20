Nissan to hike vehicle prices by up to 2% from April

Japanese automaker Nissan today said it will increase prices of its vehicles, including products under Datsun brand, by up to 2 per cent in India from next month.

Nissan currently sells three models -- Micra, Sunny and the Terrano -- in India priced between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 14.46 lakh.

Datsun models -- GO, GO+ and redi-GO -- are currently priced between Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 5.12 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).