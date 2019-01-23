App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan, Tata Motors expect near-flat industry growth in FY19

"In the current fiscal, the automotive industry is expected to witness flat growth," president of Nissan Motor India, Thomas Kuehl, said. In India, the company would follow the two-brand strategy of Datsun and Nissan, he said. "While Datsun will focus on the volume segment, Nissan on the premium end of the market," he said at the launch of the SUV 'Kicks' here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Automotive makers Nissan India and Tata Motors are expecting a near-flat growth during the current financial year, company officials said on Wednesday.

"In the current fiscal, the automotive industry is expected to witness flat growth," president of Nissan Motor India, Thomas Kuehl, said. In India, the company would follow the two-brand strategy of Datsun and Nissan, he said. "While Datsun will focus on the volume segment, Nissan on the premium end of the market," he said at the launch of the SUV 'Kicks' here.

The company would launch its electric car 'Leaf' in the next six months, Kuehl said, adding, all the models would conform to the BS-VI emission standards. He said that Nissan India, which has seven models across the Datsun and Nissan brands, has stopped the manufacture of SUV 'Terrano'.

The company, he said, has invested nearly USD one billion in India.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors VP (sales, marketing and support) S N Barman said the industry is likely to grow by two to three percent in the 2018-19 fiscal as against the initial prediction of seven percent. In the third quarter of this fiscal, the industry saw a degrowth of seven percent.

"The last quarter is expected to grow by one to 1.5 percent," he said on the sidelines of Tata Motors' launch of premium SUV 'Harrier' here.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Nissan India #SUV #Tata Motors

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.