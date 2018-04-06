Nissan study finds 3 out of ever 5 Indians use mobiles while driving

Three out of every five drivers in India used mobile phones while driving but only one in four admitted to have been caught for breaking the law, according to a study conducted by Japanese auto major Nissan.

As per the Nissan Connected Families of India survey, the number of people who used mobile phones while driving was the highest in North India with 62 percent as compared to 52 percent in South.

When it came to over-speeding, Kerala had the highest number of offenders with 60 percent of respondents admitting it, followed by 51 percent in Delhi and 28 percent in Punjab.

Nissan had conducted the study in 20 states in India in December-January interviewing 2,199 people.

The survey has "revealed that Indians are posing a serious threat on the road with 3 in every 5 admitting using mobile phones while driving," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, only one in four Indians have admitted that they have been caught by cops breaking this law, it added.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said it not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for safety.

"This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53 percent respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving," he added.

The survey also found that 68 percent of the respondents confessed to always getting lost while driving to a new place, often leaving their families worried and anxious.