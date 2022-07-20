English
    Nissan Motor to invest over Rs 2 crore to upgrade Chengalpet medical college hospital

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    Japanese car maker Nissan Motor has committed an investment of over Rs two crore to upgrade the infrastructure at the medical college and hospital in neighbouring Chengalpet district, the company said on Wednesday.

    In partnership with non-governmental organisation Hand-in Hand (HiH India), the auto-major renovated the Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD) and would also take up the construction of a new waiting hall at the hospital campus.

    "Guided by our global vision of People First, Nissan India has been working on numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives in the areas of community development, road safety, health and well-being, promoting equity by benefiting the most disadvantaged and marginalised groups," Nissan Motor Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement here.

    "The new and renovated infrastructure at the hospital will serve a large number of Tamil Nadu residents and is a significant step forward in strengthening healthcare access..," he said.

    The Medical Out-Patient Department renovated recently, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 'Thamo' Anbarasan in the presence of senior government officials including Chengalpet district collect Ragul Nath, the statement said.
    PTI
    Jul 20, 2022
