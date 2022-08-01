Nissan Motor sales rise 2% in July

Nissan Motor India on August 1 said its cumulative sales stood at 8,337 units in July, up 2 per cent from the same month last year.

The company said its domestic and overseas wholesales stood at 8,156 units in July 2021.

"We are optimistic of the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the festivals," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.