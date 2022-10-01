English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nissan Motor sales decline 16.64% in September

    The company had clocked wholesales of 8,716 units in the same month last year.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nissan Motor India on Saturday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in sales at 7,265 units in September 2022.

    The company had clocked wholesales of 8,716 units in the same month last year.

    Domestic wholesale last month stood at 3,177 units as compared to 2,816 units in September 2021, Nissan Motor India said in a statement. Exports were at 4,088 units as against 5,900 units in the year-ago month, it added.

    "The festive season has contributed to an increase in demand for the Nissan Magnite across markets on the strength of its value proposition. We are hopeful the momentum will continue with improvement in supply and customer sentiments," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.
    PTI
    Tags: #car sales #Nissan Motors
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.