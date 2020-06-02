App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan Motor India launches new version of Datsun redi-GO

The new Datsun redi-GO comes in two engine variants of 0.8 litre petrol and 1-litre petrol with automated manual transmission option, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

PTI

Nissan Motor India on Tuesday launched a new version of its Datsun redi-GO hatchback priced between Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Datsun redi-GO comes in two engine variants of 0.8 litre petrol and 1-litre petrol with automated manual transmission option, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "With the new Datsun redi-GO, we have introduced a high-quality product with a strong value proposition."

Built with Japanese technology, the new redi-GO offers segment-leading technological features that cater to growing ambitions of young India, he added.

"We aim to enhance the value propositions of Datsun products in line with our mission of enabling progressive mobility," Srivastava said.

The entry level car is also equipped with features such as L-shaped day time running lights (DRLs), LED fog lamps, 14-inch wheels with pentablade dual tone wheel cover, LED signature tail-lamps and door trim with fabric, it added.

It also has an 8-inch touchscreen advanced infotainment system with voice recognition, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Besides, the car is equipped safety features, including a strong crash-resistant body structure that protects passengers from frontal offset impact, side impact, pedestrian protection compliant, rear seat belt with retractive function, dual airbags and a rear-view camera with projection guide, the company added.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Datsun redi-GO #Nissan

