Nissan Motor India domestic sales rise 49% to 2,169 units in December

Nissan Motor India reported a 49 percent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December. The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years.

Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 percent month-on-month with improved performance of KICKS showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA."