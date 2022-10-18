English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nissan looking to drive in global products into Indian market

    The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Japanese automaker Nissan is looking to drive in its global sports utility vehicles, including X-Trail into the Indian market, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country, a top company official said on Tuesday.

    The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

    On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is studying the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market. Testing has already begun for the X-Trail and Qashqai in the Indian road conditions.

    Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle's ability to meet customers' needs. Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models, the automaker said.

    "The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need," Nissan India President Frank Torres said here.

    Close

    Following the success of the Magnite in India, the company plans to strengthen focus and leverage its expertise on SUVs, he added.

    Nissan has been present in India for nearly two decades now but has so far remained a niche player with low single digit market share in the 30 lakh annual domestic passenger vehicle segment.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Nissan
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.