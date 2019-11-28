App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan invests in production to prepare for electric age

Nissan Motor Co. Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said Thursday that manufacturing methods must change because vehicles increasingly have both hybrid and electric engines and new parts for connectivity and artificial intelligence services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Nissan is investing 33 billion yen ($303 million) in its flagship auto plant in Japan's Tochigi prefecture in a first rollout of a production system geared toward electric vehicles.

Sakamoto said the production changes, set to be completed next year, use robotics and sensors to decrease physical stress on assembly-line workers. They are tailored for a workforce increasingly manned by senior workers and women.

Among the innovations for Nissan's so-called “intelligent factory” is a powertrain mounting system that allows at least 27 configurations to be installed in one procedure.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #electric age #Nissan

