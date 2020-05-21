App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan introduces online booking process amid coronavirus pandemic

The company's SUV Kicks and entire Datsun range can now be booked online, Nissan India said in a statement.

PTI

Auto maker Nissan India on Thursday said it has launched a new digital initiative enabling customers to book and buy vehicles online amid coronavirus pandemic.

"We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers' location through a virtual showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

Close

It allows customers to experience as well as own products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact, he added.

First Published on May 21, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Nissan #online booking

