English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nissan India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

    "This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," Nissan India President Frank Torres said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Automaker Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram. The facility will house key functions, including sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resources and corporate communications, among others.

    "This new office fuels an atmosphere of positivity, innovation and teamwork. Nissan India's new office will continue to build on our philosophy of people first and encourage our employees to foster ideas that drive innovation," Nissan India President Frank Torres said in a statement.

    Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the company's new corporate headquarters will help in creating an ecosystem to build the business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive to growth of people and ideas.

    The automaker has a manufacturing plant (RNAIPL) in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital centre in Kerala, Research & Development Center (RNTBCI) and Nissan Financial Services in Chennai.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Gurugram #Nissan India
    first published: May 30, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.