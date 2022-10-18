English
    Nissan India counts on hybrids for Indian market, but remains silent on EVs

    The Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker is, however, reticent about bringing global electric vehicles such as Leaf to the Indian market

    Avishek Banerjee
    October 18, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

    Nissan Motor India, which is currently selling Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles across its lineup, is keen to roll out multiple hybrid models in the country in the medium to long term.

    The Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, however, is reticent about bringing global electric vehicles such as Leaf or Aria to the Indian market.

    “Electrification is not just one level (from ICE engines) but there are a lot of transitions  towards achieving it.   The transition to electrification will take time and towards that there are multiple challenges that are needed to be addressed in the Indian market such as that on emissions. I believe this can be addressed by way of promoting multiple technologies and one of them would be hybrid (powertrains), Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, told reporters on the sidelines of showcasing its global SUVs on Tuesday.

    Srivastava opined that that incentives on hybrid could be far different from the ones on pure electric vehicles and ICE vehicles.  In his words," While the government has kept different tax slabs for different vehicles in terms of length, fuel, etc. We could have different tax slabs  based on the levels of emissions rather than on length or engine size of the vehicles.  That is going to bring in a cleaner and greener environment," added Srivastava.

    “We already have two of our global products in terms of pure electric.  We have the products and the strength.  A transformation journey moves in a stepwise manner,” he said when asked about the company’s plans to bring Leaf and other electric vehicles to India.

    Nissan’s compatriots Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation too are relying on hybrid vehicles before switching to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). Both the companies have jointly worked on a premium SUV (sold separately as Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder), available in mild hybrid and strong hybrid versions.

    Nissan Motor India, which now sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is exploring the feasibility of driving in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai to the country.

    "The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need," Nissan India President Frank Torres told reporters while unveiling the models.
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 03:02 pm
