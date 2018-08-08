Nissan drives in updated Micra at Rs 5.03 lakh

Nissan India on Wednesday launched an updated version of its compact hatchback Micra with price starting at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Catering to the needs of Indian consumers for a safer, interactive and a more intelligent driving experience, we have introduced the more intelligent and sportier Nissan Micra with a host of features addressing these needs," Nissan Motor India Director Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The model comes with enhanced safety features like dual airbags, speed warning device, speed-sensing door lock and driver seat belt reminder.

The new Micra comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.2-litre engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel version comes with a 1.5-litre five-speed manual transmission.