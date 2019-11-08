App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nissan begins shipping of Datsun GO, GO+ with CVT to South Africa

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan-headquartered Nissan on Friday said it has commenced shipment of Datsun GO and GO+ with continuously variable transmission (CVT) to South Africa from the plant near here.

Nissan India announced the start of export of Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT (continuously variable transmission) to South Africa from its alliance manufacturing facility - Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt Ltd.

"The milestone confirms Nissan's position as a major contributor to 'Make in India' programme encouraging local production and investment," a company statement said.

Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has shipped over 8.80 lakh cars making the Chennai unit a major hub for overseas markets.

"Our recently introduced Datsun GO and GO+ equipped with CVT have been receiving positive response from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa", RNAIPL managing director and CEO Biju Balendran said.

Exports form a key strategic pillar of India operations and it is a firm affirmation of Nissan's commitment towards building India as one of key manufacturing hubs globally, he said.

The Datsun GO and GO+ with CVT are high on technology and offer better control on road. Both models offer smooth shifting of gears, better city, highway and hill driving. It also includes a sports mode, yet another first for most CVT offerings in this segment, the statement added.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Datsun Go #Nissan #South Africa

