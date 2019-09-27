Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: Asked ministries to clear all pending dues to service providers

Live now
Sep 27, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Financial sector regulators to discuss framework for stressed companies
Key highlights from September 20 conference
Highlights of August 23 press conference
September 27 press conference highlights
Nirmala Sitharaman September 27 press conference
Close to 90 percent of the outstanding GST dues, as of August 23 when I first mentioned the GST refunds, have been cleared.
I have called for ministries to provide their capex plans for the next four quarters. The details are expected to come within a week: FM Sitharaman.
The ministries and PSUs will clear all the non-litigation related dues: FM Sitharaman.
FM Sitharaman: The idea is to ensure that there are no outstanding dues to various ministries for services provided.
Total capex spend is at 42 percent till August-end, said Expenditure secretary.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have met with officials of various ministries related to infrastructure to understand what else can be done to boost the economy, which is at a six-year low. She is also expected to have met with officials of public sector undertakings towards the same end, according to an Economic Times report. It noted that measures to boost spending and the timely release of payments for stuck projects is the key priority.
Financial sector regulators to discuss framework for stressed companies
Financial sector regulators are likely to discuss a new framework for stressed financial conglomerates at RBI headquarters on September 27. The Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC), which includes top officials of the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will meet on September 27 to discuss the bailout process for these companies. Read more.
Key highlights from September 20 conference
Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced several fiscal measures on September 20 to boost the economy. The move follows GDP growth touching a six-year low of five percent in the April-June period of FY20. Addressing her fourth press conference to revive the economy, the FM announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies. The impact sent the benchmark Sensex up more than 1,200 points and the Nifty above the psychological 11,000 mark. Among sectors, the Bank Nifty and Auto index surged three percent each. Read more.
Till March 31, 2020, no stressed asset MSME will be declared NPA: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 announced that banks have been told not to classify the stressed assets of micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) as a non performing asset till March 31, 2020.
Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's third press conference; export, housing in focus
In a bid to arrest the current economic slowdown, Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on September 14 announced further relief measures with a focus on reviving the housing and export sector.