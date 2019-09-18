App
Sep 18, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference highlights: e-cigarettes banned by Cabinet

This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth press conference that may be aimed at providing a boost to the ailing economy, which has hit over a six-year low of 5 percent.

highlights

  • Sep 18, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Cabinet bans e-cigarettes
    The Cabinet has taken a decision to ban E-cigarettes. The ban means the production, manfucaturing, import/export, sale, storage and advertising of e-cigarettes are banned. This is keeping in mind the impact it is having on the youth today, said FM Sitharaman. 

  • Sep 18, 03:58 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 03:43 PM (IST)
  • Sep 18, 03:33 PM (IST)

    The Cabinet on September 18 has approved the ordinance banning e-cigarettes.The Health Ministry had proposed an executive order from the government banning the devices in public interest. This, it said, was needed to ensure e-cigarettes do not become an 'epidemic' among children and young adults. In a draft ordinance earlier Health officials had proposed maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for first-time violators. Read more.

  • Sep 18, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Stock price of VST Industries following e-cigarette announcement. 

  • Sep 18, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Stock price of ITC following e-cigarette announcement.

  • Sep 18, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Stock prices of Godfrey Phillips following e-cigarette announcement.

  • Sep 18, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on ban of e-cigarettes: We are trying to curb a problem before it becomes rampant. Current measures on regular cigarette use are slowly taking effect, like smoking in public places is slowly being reduced. 

  • Sep 18, 03:15 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: The Cabinet has suggested passing an ordinance to address this issue, and we hope to take this up in the next Parliament meeting. 

  • Sep 18, 03:13 PM (IST)

    In the United States, there are 7 deaths that are directly linked with e-cigarettes, said FM Sitharaman.

