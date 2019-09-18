Nirmala Sitharaman press conference highlights: e-cigarettes banned by Cabinet

The Cabinet on September 18 has approved the ordinance banning e-cigarettes.The Health Ministry had proposed an executive order from the government banning the devices in public interest. This, it said, was needed to ensure e-cigarettes do not become an 'epidemic' among children and young adults. In a draft ordinance earlier Health officials had proposed maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for first-time violators. Read more.