Nirmala Sitharaman press conference highlights: e-cigarettes banned by Cabinet

Sep 18, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cabinet bans e-cigarettes
37th GST Council meet to be headed by FM Sitharaman
Cabinet approvals on announcements expected
The Cabinet has taken a decision to ban E-cigarettes. The ban means the production, manfucaturing, import/export, sale, storage and advertising of e-cigarettes are banned. This is keeping in mind the impact it is having on the youth today, said FM Sitharaman.
The Cabinet on September 18 has approved the ordinance banning e-cigarettes.The Health Ministry had proposed an executive order from the government banning the devices in public interest. This, it said, was needed to ensure e-cigarettes do not become an 'epidemic' among children and young adults. In a draft ordinance earlier Health officials had proposed maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for first-time violators. Read more.
Stock price of VST Industries following e-cigarette announcement.
Stock price of ITC following e-cigarette announcement.
Stock prices of Godfrey Phillips following e-cigarette announcement.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on ban of e-cigarettes: We are trying to curb a problem before it becomes rampant. Current measures on regular cigarette use are slowly taking effect, like smoking in public places is slowly being reduced.
FM Sitharaman: The Cabinet has suggested passing an ordinance to address this issue, and we hope to take this up in the next Parliament meeting.
In the United States, there are 7 deaths that are directly linked with e-cigarettes, said FM Sitharaman.