Nirmala Sitharaman GST press conference LIVE updates: Auto sector roots for rate cuts to boost demand

Various industry players seek GST rate cut to boost demand

Experts believe measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the last one month are not enough to drive an economy that grew 5 percent in the first quarter of FY20 against 5.8 percent in the previous quarter. This has led to a widespread expectation of a cut in GST rates for auto, hotels, biscuits, cement etc. Reports suggested that reduction in GST rate for auto is unlikely due to expected sharp revenue loss for government when the tax collection missed target and oil prices rising. But experts still feel the government can think of losing revenue for short-to-medium term, then they can rollback. Read more.