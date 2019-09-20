Nirmala Sitharaman GST press conference LIVE updates: Auto sector roots for rate cuts to boost demand

Live now
Sep 20, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India Inc hails Nirmala Sitharaman's tax cut, here is why
India Inc has wholeheartedly welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement to cut corporate tax to 22 percent. "Looks like Diwali has come early," tweeted Mahindra & Mahindra's Managing Director Pawan Goenka.
The market celebrated the announcement of a reduction in the rate of corporate tax with the biggest one-day gain in 10 years. Track all of the market's acitivity here.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in the rate of corporate tax from 30 percent to 25.17 percent. Track all the updates on this major announcement here.
Hero MotoCorp requests phase-wise reduction of GST rates on auto
Hero MotoCorp on September 19 urged the government to consider a phase-wise reduction in GST on automobiles, cutting rates for two-wheelers in the first stage, and deferring tax cut on four-wheelers to a later stage. The country's largest two-wheeler maker said the move would help the government contain potential revenue loss, and at the same time provide relief to around 20 million probable two-wheeler buyers across the country. Read more.
Lottery industry hopes for no taxation
The 37th GST council meet is set to take place in Goa on September 20. Once again, the single tax rate for lottery tickets will be discussed. However, the main issue for the lottery industry is the amount of taxable value for calculating GST on lottery. The lottery industry is urging the government not to impose tax on the face value of the lottery ticket.But, there are more troubles for the lottery industry than just GST. Centre is also mulling over a possible ban of online lottery. Read more.
Tata Motors confident of reduction in GST rate cut on auto
Tata Motors September 19 exuded confidence in government taking a positive call on the auto industry's demand for a tax cut on vehicles at the GST Council meeting Friday. The automobile industry, which saw the steepest volume plunge in August in nearly two decades, has long been demanding lowering of GST on automobiles to 18 percent from the present 28 percent to boost demand. "The auto industry can live with or without GST rate cut but an announcement (on whether the taxes are going to be lowered or not) is needed," said Guenter Butschek, managing director and chief executive of Tata Motors said. Read more.
Various industry players seek GST rate cut to boost demand
Experts believe measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the last one month are not enough to drive an economy that grew 5 percent in the first quarter of FY20 against 5.8 percent in the previous quarter. This has led to a widespread expectation of a cut in GST rates for auto, hotels, biscuits, cement etc. Reports suggested that reduction in GST rate for auto is unlikely due to expected sharp revenue loss for government when the tax collection missed target and oil prices rising. But experts still feel the government can think of losing revenue for short-to-medium term, then they can rollback. Read more.
The Finance Minister is expected to brief the media after the 37th GST Council meeting that took place in Goa on September 20. Various industry players, particularly from the auto sector have strong expectations of rate cuts to give a boost to the ailing economy.