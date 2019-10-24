App
Oct 24, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Ranking of insolvency jumps to 52, up from 108 in 2018, says Finance Minister

Track this space for all live updates from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on October 24.

highlights

  • Oct 24, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • Oct 24, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister: I am conscious of the fact that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does its job, and when they attach the property, some of the corporate property also gets attached, which might delay the process the insolvency proceedings. We are aware of the problem, and will work to find a solution.

  • Oct 24, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Oct 24, 03:22 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister: There is still a lot of work to be done as we have to make it within the top 50 ranks as mentioned earlier.

  • Oct 24, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Ease of starting a business has increased by only 1 rank from 137 to 136 this year.

  • Oct 24, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Insolvency, NCLT, and other reforms has led to jump in insolvency procedures from 108 in 2018, to 52 in 2019, said Finance Minister Sitharaman.

  • Oct 24, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman: We have been impressing to the World Bank that 2 citites are not being reprsentative for the country. Now participants from Bengaluru and Kolkata will also be involved in the survey.

  • Oct 24, 03:11 PM (IST)

    Key highlights from October 24 press conference
    The. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met earlier on October 23 and approved a slew of measures.including a revision in fuel retail policy to open up fuel retailing business to non-oil companies, and a revival plan for BSNL and MTNL. Read more.

  • Oct 24, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Key highlights from September 14 press conference
    After nationwide consultations, Sitharaman in her September 14 presser announced several measures w.r.t to exports industry including raising of interest equalisation scheme for MSMEs and exporters to 5 percent, replacing Scheme for Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export over MEIS for exports, higher insurance cover, implementation of fully electronic GST refund system, Rs 1,700 crore for export guarantee among others. Read more.

  • Oct 24, 03:06 PM (IST)

    Key highlights from corporate tax cut press conference
    Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced several fiscal measures on September 20 to boost the economy. The move follows GDP growth touching a six-year low of five percent in the April-June period of FY20.Addressing her fourth press conference to revive the economy, the FM announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies. Read more.

