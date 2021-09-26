Nirmala Sitharaman Address LIVE: FM to address 74th AGM of Indian Banks' Association

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the key note address at the 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Banks' Association in Mumbai on September 26.

Sitharaman, who is also the Minister of Corporate Affairs, will address the AGM at 11.30 am on the day, tweeted Press Information Bureau, Maharashtra.

How to watch FM Sitharaman’s key note address at the AGM of the Indian Banks' Association