you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Nirmala Sitharaman Address LIVE: FM to address 74th AGM of Indian Banks' Association

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address the 74th AGM of Indian Banks' Association at 11.30 am on the day, tweeted Press Information Bureau, Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the key note address at the 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Banks' Association in Mumbai on September 26.

Sitharaman, who is also the Minister of Corporate Affairs, will address the AGM at 11.30 am on the day, tweeted Press Information Bureau, Maharashtra.

How to watch FM Sitharaman’s key note address at the AGM of the Indian Banks' Association

To listen to the union minister’s address, visit the YouTube channel of the Indian Banks' Association, or click here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #banking #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Sep 26, 2021 09:09 am

