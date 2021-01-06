MARKET NEWS

Nirav Modi's sister, brother-in-law turn approver in PNB scam case

Purvi Modi and her husband had approached the court last month seeking to distance themselves from Nirav Modi, and agreeing to provide 'substantial and important evidence' relevant to him and his dealings.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's young sister and brother-in-law have turned approver in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Mumbai allowed Purvi Modi, younger sister of Nirav Modi, and her husband Maiank Mehta to become 'approvers' or prosecution witnesses in the case on January 5.

According to The Indian Express, the couple had approached the court last month seeking to distance themselves from Nirav Modi, and agreeing to provide “substantial and important evidence” relevant to him and his dealings.

They said their personal and professional lives had come to a “standstill” because of Nirav Modi’s “alleged criminal activities” and sought to be examined as witnesses in the two cases of money laundering filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The "position of the accused (Purvi Modi) in this case after tender of pardon is that she shall be marked as approver", the court said in its order made available on January 6.

Purvi, a Belgian national, is an accused in the case registered by the ED.

"The accused staying abroad presently shall be directed to present herself before the court, for which purpose the prosecution shall take necessary steps," the court order said.

As per the investigating agency, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, cheated PNB to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore by obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently.

--With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Mehul Choksi #Nirav Modi #PNB case
first published: Jan 6, 2021 04:19 pm

