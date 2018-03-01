Nirav Modi refuses to join probe in PNB scam case: CBI

Diamantaire Nirav Modi has refused to join CBI investigation in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, officials said today.

Modi was asked to appear before the agency in connection with its probe in the over USD two billion alleged fraud perpetrated in the PNB.

He was summoned through email but he refused to join the investigation saying he has "business abroad", the officials said.

The CBI today directed him to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged, they said.