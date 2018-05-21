App
May 21, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirav Modi in London on a Singapore passport: Report

The report says that Modi was also spotted in Dubai, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fugitive Nirav Modi is reportedly in London and travelling on a Singapore passport.

According to sources who spoke to India Today, Nirav, the key accused in the PNB scam, maybe globetrotting with the help of international passports.

The report says that Nirav was also spotted in Dubai, Belgium and Hong Kong. The report also quoted government sources saying that he was last spotted in New York. Nirav's relatives are also on the scanner. His brother, Neeshal and sister Purvi Mehta are currently in Antwerp with a Belgian passport.

Nirav’s brother-in-law, Mayank Mehta of Rosy Blue Diamond, was reportedly dividing his time between Hong Kong and New York on a British passport.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued notices against the trio under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI had earlier this week filed two charge sheets in the case before a Mumbai court.

The ED complaint or charge sheet will focus on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav, Choksi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud.

Both Nirav and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

