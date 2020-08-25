172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|nirav-modi-case-punjab-national-bank-receives-3-2-million-in-first-recovery-centre-5755531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirav Modi case | Punjab National Bank receives $3.2 million in first recovery: Centre

Upon liquidation of the debtors’ assets by the US Chapter 11 Trustee, a sum of $11.04 million is available for distribution to unsecured creditors, including PNB

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank (PNB) informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), which spearheaded the corporate governance litigation in a foreign jurisdictional court, that it has received $3.25 million as the first tranche of recoveries.

Upon liquidation of the debtors’ assets by the US Chapter 11 Trustee, a sum of $11.04 million is available for distribution to unsecured creditors, including PNB.

The release also mentions that the ministry has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators, which are the entities promoted or controlled by Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi, following the bankruptcy filings of three companies promoted by Nirav Modi, namely Firestar Diamond, A Jaffee and Fantasy.

Close

PNB requested MCA to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York to help PNB realise its claims in the debtor's assets.

related news

The United States Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York also authorised PNB to issue subpoenas to compel the examination of Modi, Mihir Bhansali, and Rakhi Bhansali under oath.

In recent years, Indian banks have learned some hard lessons in the corporate loan business from wily promoters. These promoters, after defaulting thousands of crore worth loans from these banks, have fled the country to never return. In most of these cases, some or other fraudulent transactions are involved. Investigators are examining the dirty deals involving these businessmen, with attempts for extradition still on.

Currently, an Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused Nirav Modi in the over $2 billion PNB bank fraud case, on charges of money laundering. The warrant has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Once such a notice is issued, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Punjab National Bank #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.