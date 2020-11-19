Nira gets an additional million dollars from existing investors

Fintech lending startup Nira has raised an additional $1 million from its existing angel investors, taking the total funds raised by the startup to a little over $4 million.

In a press note, the company said that they intend to use the funds to boost lending volumes and scale up its technology platform.

The company also received additional funds from Techstars, the US based seed accelerator, which for the first time put in additional funds in an Indian company which was part of its programme. Nira had attended the programme in 2019.

Nira continued to lend to consumers during the Covid19 pandemic. The company stated that they have only 2 percent of their loans in moratorium and have reported collection rates to 97 percent for the last two months.

“We want to build on this strong foundation and expand the scale of our business. We have had robust growth in the last few months and are already at 400% of our pre-COVID volumes,” said Rohit Sen, co-founder of Nira.

With the new funds, Sen intends to invest further in technology, analytics and scale up the team as well.

Co-founded by ex-Goldman Sachs colleagues Rohit Sen and Nupur Gupta, Nira offers access to credit to working class Indians and for the lower middle classes. The company offers loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh for up to 1 year, via its app-based credit line.