Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nippon Paint launches car paint, repair service in India

The company will open the first of the centres under the franchise route in Gurgaon followed by outlets in other major cities.

PTI
Whatsapp

Nippon Paint on Friday said it has launched an initiative in the country offering body and paint repair services to car buyers. Under the concept of Nippon Paint X'press, the company is planning to open centres which would provide body and paint repair and car care services to retail customers while cutting process times.

The company will open the first of the centres under the franchise route in Gurgaon followed by outlets in other major cities.

"India is one of our key growth markets and our focus is on providing high quality, innovative products and solutions to our growing customer base in India," Nippon Paint India Managing Director Shae Toh Hock said in a statement.

The company is introducing Green Efficiency, a unique paint system that delivers express painting solutions, while complying to EU 2004 emission norms, he added.

"Not only is the whole painting system green and eco-friendly but highly productive too, something that is really needed in a fast-paced country like India," Hock said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Nippon Paint

