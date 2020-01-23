App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 36% at Rs 149cr

The company's total income dropped to Rs 360.64 crore during the October-December quarter of the current financial year from Rs 403.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nippon Life India Asset Management on January 23 reported a 36 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 149 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 109.62 crore in the year-ago period, Nippon Life India Asset Management said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 360.64 crore during the October-December quarter of the current financial year from Rs 403.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, said its asset base stood at Rs 3,10,100 crore at the end of December 2019.

Close

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

related news

"Post rebranding, overall feedback from our customers and distributors has been very positive. This is also reflected in our AUM (assets under management) inflows, we have seen return of several leading corporates, SMEs and HNIs," Nippon Life India Asset Management ED and CEO Sundeep Sikka said.

"We will continue to capitalise on our strong distribution network and make inroads into smaller cities and towns to attract more investments from retail investors for our future growth and part of our profitable growth strategy," he added.

During the quarter, digital purchase transactions rose to 11 lakh, an increase of 38 per cent from the year-ago period. Digital contribute over 40 per cent to total new purchase transactions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Business #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.