you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nippon, CSK board the #Pray_for_Nesamani bandwagon

Companies like Nippon Paint India and Chennai Police are using the platform for marketing and awareness purpose.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Corporate houses maximised their marketing opportunities by riding the #Pray_for_Nesamani bandwagon, as the hashtag went viral on social media platform Twitter since May 29. In fact, #Nesamani trended higher than even #ModiSarkar and #ModiSwearingIn.

"We so wish Krishnamurthy was as professionally trained as our PRO Store painters to have avoided causing this injury. We wish Nesamani a speedy recovery. #Pray_For_Neasamani," a tweet by Nippon Paint India read.

It had an attached graphic stating: Our professionally trained painters don’t let hammers fall on your head.

https://twitter.com/NipponIndia/status/1133800418952138752

"As a fellow Painting contractor, we are deeply saddened for Contractor #Nesamani. We wish him a quick recovery. #Pray_For_Nesamani," another Chennai-based painting contractor Paint Decors tweeted.

https://twitter.com/paintdecors/status/1133973298755203073

Among others on the list, Chennai Police took the opportunity to spread awareness regarding road safety - specifically wearing a helmet.

https://twitter.com/Ahmedshabbir20/status/1134010010541776896

Nesamani is the quirky contractor portrayed by comedian Vadivelu in the 2001 Tamil movie Friends. The character was brought back into conversation after a fan posted a picture about Nesamani injured after being hit by a hammer in response to a question posed by Civil Engineering Leaners on 'what your country calls a hammer'.

The meme began trending when another fan followed it up with a question, 'is he is ok?' and what started as casual banter between two Vadivelu fans snowballed into viral #Nesamani that attracted celebrities, brands and politicians to join the #Pray_For_Nesamani bandwagon.

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings were not to be left behind and referencing team captain MS Dhoni tweeted: "The only man who could have saved Contractor Nesamani is in England.”

https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1133781628587692032

Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Cinemas, tweeted, “This is not the first time to ask for Thalapathy63 update. #Pray_For_Nesamani.”

https://twitter.com/archanakalpathi/status/1133963930877882368

Political aficionados too entered the fray. Few added 'Contractor' to their handles, a dig at Modi’s Chowkidar prefix. Actor Siddharth has changed his Twitter handle name to Main Bhi Contractor.

https://twitter.com/Actor_Siddharth/status/1133961757322383361
First Published on May 30, 2019 02:37 pm

