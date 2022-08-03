English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units

    The gaming giant has sold 3.43 million units of its flagship portable gaming console.

    August 03, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
    Nintendo has issued a statement after the Bloomberg report

    Nintendo has issued a statement after the Bloomberg report

    Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

    The Kyoto-based gaming company sold 3.43 million units of the console in the quarter, down from 4.45 million a year earlier. It sold 23.06 million units last year.

    The company behind "Super Mario" is forecasting the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market.

    Nintendo last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the aging system.

    Console makers have been grappling with supply chain disruption, with Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in May pointing to ongoing component shortages.

    Close

    First quarter operating profit fell 15% to 101.6 billion yen ($763 million), below analyst estimates.

    Investors are looking for signs of unwinding in the gaming boom among consumers who had been stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Sony Group Corp last week reported a 15% drop in PlayStation user engagement compared to a year earlier.

    Upcoming Nintendo games to support demand into the key year-end shopping season include "Splatoon 3", which will be released in September, and "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" in November.
    Tags: #Business #Ninentendo #Technology
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 12:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.