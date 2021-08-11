MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Nine properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir restored to original owners: Govt

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

The government is taking steps to restore ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants who had to run away from Kashmir in the wake of terrorist violence there and so far nine properties have been given back to the rightful and original owners, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, District Magistrates (DMs) of concerned districts in Jammu and Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of the migrants, who take suo motto action on eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment, while the migrants can also request DMs in such cases.

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister''s Development Package-2015.

Replying to another question, the minister said after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, all provisions of the Constitution have been made applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which necessitated changes in existing laws in J-K by Adaptation Orders so as to conform with the provisions of the Constitution.

Close

Related stories

He said as per the adapted land laws of Jammu and Kashmir, the government may, by notification in the official gazette, allow transfer of land for public purposes such as education, healthcare and charitable purpose.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Indi #Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits
first published: Aug 11, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.