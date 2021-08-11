Nine properties of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir restored to original owners: Govt

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, nine properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a written reply to a question.

The government is taking steps to restore ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants who had to run away from Kashmir in the wake of terrorist violence there and so far nine properties have been given back to the rightful and original owners, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said under the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, District Magistrates (DMs) of concerned districts in Jammu and Kashmir are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of the migrants, who take suo motto action on eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment, while the migrants can also request DMs in such cases.

Rai said as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister''s Development Package-2015.

Replying to another question, the minister said after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, all provisions of the Constitution have been made applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which necessitated changes in existing laws in J-K by Adaptation Orders so as to conform with the provisions of the Constitution.

He said as per the adapted land laws of Jammu and Kashmir, the government may, by notification in the official gazette, allow transfer of land for public purposes such as education, healthcare and charitable purpose.