Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nine injured in mishap at NTPC power plant

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nine persons including a senior official were injured after falling off a platform at a plant of the government-run NTPC in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district Wednesday.

The mishap took place when repairing work was underway in non-operational unit no. 4 of the power plant located at Sipat village, 25 km from here.

"Deputy general manager of the plant Murit Alexander and eight contract workers sustained minor injuries," said Vishnu Prasad Sahu, the plant's PRO.

The workers were carrying out welding work inside a boiler while standing on a temporary platform which gave way, he said.

However, water in the bottom of the boiler cushioned the fall to some extent and they did not sustain serious injuries, he said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital of NTPC and all of them were out of danger, Sahu added.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 08:05 pm

