English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nilgiris district under tight security after bomb threat call to Collector

    The Collector S P Amrith received the call at around 11 PM on Tuesday, the police said.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    Image: ANI

    Image: ANI

    Security has been beefed up and strict vigil maintained across Nilgiris district, following a call to the Collector that bombs would explode at various places in the district, police said on Wednesday.

    The Collector S P Amrith received the call at around 11 PM on Tuesday, the police said.

    The call was traced to Madurai, and the local police interrogated the owner of the phone, who said he had lost his phone three days ago. Meanwhile, the police said they stepped up security, even on the Kerala and Karnataka borders.

    Armed guards were deployed near the Collectorate, Governor’s bungalow and historical and old buildings here. The guards carried out a search with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detection and disposal squads, but nothing was found as of now, the police said.

    Additional forces were requisitioned from districts of Coimbatore and Erode to tighten the search operations, they said. Additional forces were requisitioned from districts of Coimbatore and Erode to tighten the search operations, they said.
    PTI
    Tags: #bomb threat #Nilgiris #Police
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 03:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.