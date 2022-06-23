Nike says will permanently leave Russian market

Nike said Thursday it will be permanently leaving the Russian market and will not reopen its stores after temporarily shuttering them shortly after Moscow started a military campaign in Ukraine.
The US sports apparel giant is among a growing list of Western companies -- including McDonald's and Starbucks -- that decided to pull out of Russia over Ukraine.
"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market... The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement.
It added that its website and app will no longer be available in the country.
Last month, Nike said it will not be renewing licensing agreements with Russian retailers.