NIIT Tech aims to build on numbers already delivered, says 18% margin is the new normal

NIIT Technologies on October 17 reported a 66.3 percent jump in net profit to Rs 111.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, driven by strong demand across sectors like BFSI and travel and transportation.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 67.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
“The predictability, the sustainability and the acceleration that we are targeting under a materially reconstructed leadership team across levels in the organisation have actually delivered those numbers,” Singh said.