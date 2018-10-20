App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NIIT Tech aims to build on numbers already delivered, says 18% margin is the new normal

The company reported a 66.3 percent jump in net profit to Rs 111.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018,

NIIT Technologies is aiming to build on numbers already delivered and 18 percent margin is the new normal, said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the IT service management company.


The company has lived up to the promise of delivering robust as well as sustainable and predictable growth, said Singh.

NIIT Technologies on October 17 reported a 66.3 percent jump in net profit to Rs 111.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, driven by strong demand across sectors like BFSI and travel and transportation.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 67.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

“The predictability, the sustainability and the acceleration that we are targeting under a materially reconstructed leadership team across levels in the organisation have actually delivered those numbers,” Singh said.

