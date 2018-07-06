NIIT to train 20,000 students from south in IT, BFSI

Skill and talent development firm NIIT on Wednesday said about 20,000 students from four southern states will be trained in IT and banking and financial services sectors under its Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) offering.

The students would be selected from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. "In today's changing environment, NIIT would like to be a reliable partner servicing specific talent needs at the time businesses need the talent", NIIT Ltd CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.

The reason to select the IT and BFSI sectors was due to the demand for skilled manpower in digital technologies and also changing work profile, he said.

"The Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) is our attempt to identify and groom the best Just-in-Time job ready talent for emerging roles in organisations", Lalla said. NIIT will train around one lakh students in three years from across the country under the programme.