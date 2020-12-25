MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NIIT Ltd Board approves Rs 237 crore buyback plan

"...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,370,000,000," a regulatory filing said.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 08:10 AM IST
NIIT | Nippon Life India Trustee through various schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund raised stake in company to 7.38 percent from 6.55 percent earlier.

NIIT | Nippon Life India Trustee through various schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund raised stake in company to 7.38 percent from 6.55 percent earlier.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NIIT Ltd said its Board has approved an up to Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

"...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,370,000,000," a regulatory filing said.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 240 apiece, it added.

The buyback, which is proposed to be made under the tender offer route, is subject to shareholders'' approval by passing a special resolution through postal ballot, the filing said.

The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the buyback regulations, it added.

Close

Shares of the company closed at Rs 200.40 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

IT firms Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have also announced buyback offers recently. TCS' mega Rs 16,000-crore buyback offer commenced on December 18 and is slated to close on January 1, 2021.

Wipro's up to Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme will open on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 25, 2020 08:10 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.