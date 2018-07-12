NIIT aims to train 1 lakh students in next 3 years

Skill and talent development firm NIIT is targeting to train one lakh students in the next three years from IT and BFSI sectors, a top official said today.

The company, which focuses on corporate training wherein it imparts skills to freshers as well as re-skills the existing staff, will be catering to 15,000 students in the current year, NIIT chief executive officer Sapnesh Lalla told reporters here.

"We will be training one lakh students in the next three years. We are focusing on the banking, finance and insurance, and the information technology sectors," he said.

When asked about the revenue accretion because of the increased numbers, Lalla declined to comment citing the pre-results 'silent period' the company is in at present, but said that there will be "" in revenues in the next six to nine months.

The company counts on India, China, the US and Canada as its key markets and will continue to focus on the same, he said, adding that it is open for acquisitions.

At present, the BFSI sector accounts for two-thirds of its business, while the remaining comes from the IT sector.

Lalla said issues like surge in non-performing assets have led to an increase in demand for risk management and regulatory compliance teaching for banking clients.

Traditionally, it has been imparting courses on new technologies for bank employees and system introductions to the freshers, as the lenders undergo a change in focus from operations to relationship management, he said.