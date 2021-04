NIIF to invest Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals; seals debut investment in domestic healthcare segment

Quasi-sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIFL) has announced an investment of Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals, one of India’s largest multi-speciality healthcare providers, through its private equity fund, NIIF Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF). Manipal Hospital is also backed by private equity investors TPG & Temasek.

The deal talks between both parties were first reported by Moneycontrol on March 31.

“This investment marks SOF’s first bet in the Indian healthcare sector and will support Manipal Hospital’s journey of growth to become one of India’s largest hospital chains. The transaction has been signed by both parties and the closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of certain approvals,” the announcement said.

Sujoy Bose, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of NIIF, said, “We are delighted to partner with Manipal Hospitals in their next phase of growth. Through this investment, NIIF looks forward to playing a role in serving the healthcare needs of India. The strong governance, processes and track record of Manipal Hospitals resonate well with NIIF’s investment philosophy. It is exciting to partner with a highly capable management team that has created one of the most efficient healthcare delivery platforms in the country.” NIIF is backed by the government of India and leading institutional investors such as ADIA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) and Singapore’s Temasek.

Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, said, “We are very pleased to join hands with NIIF as Manipal Hospitals continues on its path to reach many more geographies and under-served communities to provide both access and superlative clinical outcomes. Investing in the healthcare sector requires a long-term outlook as well as a sensitivity to social responsibilities, and I am glad that in NIIF we have a partner who shares these perspectives.”

“Demand for healthcare has been growing and this has been further accentuated in the backdrop of the pandemic. SOF focuses on sectors which are closely linked to India’s growth and benefit from the country’s demographics, consumption, investment, and policy trends,” the announcement added. Within these sectors, SOF invests at a scale that is unique among home-grown Indian private equity funds and invests either through control investments or by partnering with high-quality management teams who combine entrepreneurship with best-in-class governance and top-notch expertise, it said.

Manipal Hospitals, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has a major presence across India with 15 hospitals and a key focus on tertiary and quaternary care. The recent announcement of their acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals, a leading chain of hospitals, will augment their growth aspirations to become a healthcare provider of choice with high-quality multi-specialty offerings and a country-wide presence.