NIIF in talks with L&T to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in Hyderabad Metro

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is in talks with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in Hyderabad Metro.

The NIIF is also in discussions with the Telangana government and lead banker State Bank of India (SBI) to financially stabilise the asset, The Economic Times has reported.

The investment will likely be done through a convertible instrument. The proceeds will help lower the project's Rs 13,500 crore debt and refinance it by extending loan tenors, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons of NIIF declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times, while L&T did not respond to it queries.

L&T has simultaneously sought a soft loan of up to Rs 5,000 crore from the Telangana government, the report said.

"The project needs immediate cash support from the government of Telangana to sustain operations. We have asked the government for a long-term soft loan which will be used only for reducing the debt size," Dip Kishore Sen, whole-time director and senior executive vice president at L&T, told The Economic Times.

He declined to comment on the size of the soft loan.