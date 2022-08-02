NIIF acquires J&K highway project for Rs 2,290 crore; Shapoorji Pallonji Group exits

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on August 2 acquired a 100 percent equity stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s SP Jammu Udhampur Highway through the NIIF Master Fund at an enterprise value of $290 million or around Rs 2,290 crore.

SP Jammu Udhampur developed the highway project under a concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a Build-Operate-Transfer (Annuity) basis. The project receives fixed, semi-annual payments from NHAI, providing steady and predictable cash flows.

The 64.5 km long four-lane Jammu Udhampur Highway enhances connectivity to Vaishno Devi shrine and includes a 1.4 km twin-tube tunnel stretch.

Construction of the project involved complex engineering in challenging hilly terrain under extreme weather conditions and was undertaken by Afcons Infrastructure, a part of SP Group.

The acquisition further expands the fund’s road portfolio to four assets with an aggregate revenue rate of more than $170 million per annum, NIIF said in a statement.

“We are now amongst the largest institutional investors in J & K with our two large road acquisitions. The acquisition reinforces our team’s strong underwriting capabilities in successfully closing a complex transaction involving simultaneous equity closure and refinancing of listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs),” managing partner of NIIF Master Fund Vinod Giri said.

The acquisition is the second road asset NIIF has taken over in Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, it acquired Navayuga Quazigund Expressway, an operational tunnel road in Jammu and Kashmir at an enterprise value of around $380 million or Rs 3,035 crore.

NIIF is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, which manages funds with investments in different asset classes and diversified sectors.

NIIF currently manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund.

Master Fund is one of India’s largest infrastructure funds that invests in high-quality businesses and assets across core infrastructure sectors, via both operating and greenfield opportunities.

NIIF Master Fund also holds the six-laned Devanahalli Tollway in Bengaluru and the four-laned Dichpally Tollway in Telangana. The fund is in various stages of acquiring a few other strategic road assets. In addition to the road sector platform, NIIF Master Fund has also anchored platforms in ports and logistics, renewables, data centres, and energy smart meters sectors.

In June, the Master Fund had invested around Rs 2,250 crore to acquire around 22.5 percent stake in Hindustan Ports.