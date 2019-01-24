App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:55 PM IST

NII growth impressive in Q3: Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes has seen a decline in disbursement growth for the first time but assets under management have grown.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Can Fin Homes has seen a decline in disbursement growth for the first time but assets under management have grown. SK Hota, Managing Director of Can Fin, discussed the company's financial performance in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

"The disbursement has remained muted in Q3," Hota said on January 24.

"Q3 was a tricky game and we have been successful, in the sense not many were holding on to their margins this time, we have improved," he added.

According to Hota, "Net interest income (NII) growth has been impressive leading to net interest margin (NIM) improvement sequentially."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:50 pm

