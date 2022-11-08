Nihon Kohden India's largest manufacturing unit coming up at MET City in Haryana

Representational image. (Photo: Danie Franco via Unsplash)

Model Economic Township Limited (MET City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is developing a greenfield smart city near Gurugram, Haryana, on over 8,000 acres of land in the district of Jhajjar.

More than 400 companies, including both national and international corporates, have set up their bases in MET City. More than 25,000 people are already employed in the 22 operational and 42 under-construction companies that have set up facilities at the township.

MET City is a Japan Industrial Township (JIT) and houses four leading Japanese companies, including Nihon Kohden -- a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Panasonic, Denso, and T-Suzuki are the other Japanese companies in MET City.

The facility of Nihon Kohden coming up at MET City is expected to be their largest manufacturing facility in India, the RIL subsidiary stated in a release. The 8,900-square-metre factory will be built on 16,135 square metres of land at MET City in the Jhajjar district of Haryana. It will be nearly four times bigger than the company’s existing facility in Gujarat.

Kentaro Kusano, Managing Director, Nihon Kohden India, said: “We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new haematology analyser reagent factory. This facility marks an important milestone for our commitment to growing our business in India and positions Nihon Kohden well to achieve our vision for India – to be a trusted partner and provider to improve healthcare in the country.”

Anil Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Nihon Kohden India, said: “With the opening of this new manufacturing unit, our focus continues to be providing the latest Japanese technologies and quality products in the Indian market. This facility will allow us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing local needs of haematology reagents.”

Speaking on the occasion of Nihon Koden’s ground-breaking ceremony at their plot, MET City CEO SV Goyal said: “We are very happy to have the facility of Nihon Kohden starting construction at MET City. Being a Japan Industrial Township, we are very happy to have more Japanese companies coming to us and selecting MET City as their partner in India. The plug-n-play infrastructure of MET City is an added advantage for any company coming to us for their requirement.”

