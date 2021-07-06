Nifty50 rejig | Info Edge, Avenue Supermarts could be new index members; IOC, Coal India may be excluded

Nifty50

India's premier online classifieds company Info Edge or hypermarkets chain Avenue Supermarts is expected to be added in the Nifty50 in the September review, said ICICI Direct in its report dated July 5.

The index is reconstituted semi-annually considering six months' data ending January and July. The replacement of the stocks in the Nifty50 (if any) is generally implemented from the first working day of April and October.

In case of any replacement in the index, a four weeks' prior notice is given to market participants.

"Info Edge is likely to be included in the Nifty from the October series. The announcement for the same from the NSE is expected to be made sometime in August," said ICICI Direct.

Considering the average free float market-capitalisation since February 1, 2021, the brokerage feels Avenue Supermarts could enter the Nifty50 if it is included in F&O segment.

While Info Edge has the second-highest average free float market-cap since February 21, it is eligible to be part of Nifty being already part of F&O segment, said the brokerage.

Based on the index calculation method, IOC has the lowest free float, which would be excluded from the Nifty50 basket, the brokerage added.

The brokerage feels there could also be a change in Nifty sectoral composition.

"The BFSI and technology universe holds significant weightage in the Nifty. Currently, these two sectors hold more than 53 percent of Nifty weightage. With likely inclusion of Info Edge, the weight is likely to move up further. In that case, total number of stocks from these sectors will be 17, effective October," the brokerage detailed.

Based on the current index methodology, ICICI Direct feels stocks from the oil & gas space would move out as the lowest average free float candidate is from this sector and new entrant would be in technology space.

Last month, Edelweiss also estimated the same in its Nifty50 rejig report.

"Info Edge will see weight of 55bps resulting in flow of $110 million and D-Mart will see weight of approximately 72bps resulting in flow of $140 million, if they are included in the Nifty50," Edelweiss had said.

Indian Oil Corporation is likely to be excluded if any one of the stocks get included in the Nifty50, resulting in a weight reduction of 43bps and an outflow of $82 million, the Edelweiss report stated.

