business Nifty slips below 15,400, Sensex nosedives 1,045 pts on weekly expiry Benchmark indices witnessed a sharp fall and ended at fresh 52-week low amid selling across the sectors. At close, Sensex was down 1,045 points, and Nifty lost 332 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal index fell over 5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over 2 percent each.