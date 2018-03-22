Nifty pivotal resistance placed around 10,230 levels; Buy M&M for 4% return in short-term

Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd.

The Nifty previous day ended 0.31 percent up at 10,155.25. Gap up opening failed to breakout our second resistance placed around 10230, day’s high was 10,227. Failing to rise above the critical resistance of 10230 followed by sell off in the latter half of the session led to a bearish Doji candle on daily chart.

Doji on daily chart suggests, investors preferred avoiding risk on rise ahead of outcome of US FOMC meet on Federal Reserve’s rates. Hence, needless to say 10,230 may continue to act as the pivotal resistance for the coming sessions as well while downside dual support zone of 10,030 to 10,000 is still intact.

Nifty probable trading range for the coming sessions is expected to be 10,230 to 10,000. On a similar note, we prefer buying on dips, irrespective of US FOMC meet outcome; as long as the critical support of prolonged upward trending channel support placed around 10,000 mark is intact.

On the Nifty hourly chart; early morning gap-up opening filled up in the latter half and it ended on slightly bearish note. Chart pattern suggests, it may continue to face resistance on rise around 10,230. Immediate support is placed around 10,130.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, Nifty may continue to oscillate in the price band of 10,230 to 10,000.

The Bank Nifty previous day ended 0.36 percent up at 24,255.60. It failed to breakout 200 daily EMA placed around 24,500 while downside support placed around 24,000 is still intact.

Based on thorough technical study, the research firm has recommended Mahindra & Mahindra which can give up to 4% return in the near term:

Mahindra & Mahindra | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 765, stop loss: Rs 720 | ReturnL: 4%

The stock after reacting up from the 200 daily EMA currently is trading well above crucial 30 daily EMA placed around Rs 737 levels. RSI on daily chart continues moving upward while MACD shows positive divergence. Ending the session with a bullish candle around a previous established top makes the bull case even stronger.

Based on the above mentioned observations, we recommend M&M as a strong buy on dips for the short-term upside target of Rs 765.

: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.